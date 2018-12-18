CSPD arrests three people on warrants after they’re found trespassing at Evergreen Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS – Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, CSPD officers with the Gold Hill Division responded to a call on several campers trespassing on Evergreen Cemetery property.

CSPD said four individuals were identified and given verbal warnings to vacate the property.

As officers continued to check the area for additional campers, they learned that three of the four campers that were initially contacted were wanted on felony warrants. Officers then returned to where they contacted the campers, but they were gone.

CSPD said officers continued to search the area and were eventually able to locate the three wanted suspects and placed them into custody.

Two of the three suspects are facing narcotics charges in addition to their warrants.

36-year-old Evie Estrada was arrested on a felony warrant. 47-year-old Mary Gallegos was arrested on felony warrants and the additional charge of unlawful distribution of a scheduled II controlled substance. 45-year-old Jesse Murphy was arrested on a felony warrant and the additional charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled II controlled substance.