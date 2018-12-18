Colorado Springs Announces Important Deadlines For 2019 General Election

COLORADO SPRINGS – If you’ve been considering running for a seat on the Colorado Springs City Council, or possibly even the Mayor’s position, there are some important dates coming up.

Potential candidates can begin circulating signature petitions to get on the ballot on January 2nd. The city clerk’s office will allow candidates for mayor and at-large council seats to pick up filing documents and nominating petitions on that date.

The City Clerk will also hold a candidate training session to go over election guidelines on January 2nd at the City Administration Building. Petitions and filing documents must be returned to the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. January 22nd.

For more information on the race and how to become a candidate, CLICK HERE.