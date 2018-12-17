District 49: Skyview Middle School threat was not credible

COLORADO SPRINGS – District 49 tells News 5 that a Safe2Tell tip about an unspecified threat to Skyview Middle School Monday was not credible.
The district asked Colorado Springs Police to add extra security around the school once they received notice of the tip Sunday night.
District Spokesperson David Nancarrow did not provide any specific details about what the threat said. All operations at Skyview Middle School continued without any additional changes Monday.
The full letter sent to parents is included below:
Good morning Skyview Middle School families,A thorough investigation of a non-specific threat against SMS reported through Safe2Tell notification is currently underway. The District 49 security team immediately contacted our partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department when they received the notification. In the meantime, SMS will operate on a normal schedule Monday. To provide enhanced support and security for our students and staff, there will be increased security and law enforcement presence along with other security precautions.The safety of students, families and staff on our campuses is non-negotiable. D49 thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages students, families and our community to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.Sincerely,David NancarrowDirector of Communications