District 49: Skyview Middle School threat was not credible

COLORADO SPRINGS – District 49 tells News 5 that a Safe2Tell tip about an unspecified threat to Skyview Middle School Monday was not credible.

The district asked Colorado Springs Police to add extra security around the school once they received notice of the tip Sunday night.

District Spokesperson David Nancarrow did not provide any specific details about what the threat said. All operations at Skyview Middle School continued without any additional changes Monday.

The full letter sent to parents is included below: