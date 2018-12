BRECKENRIDGE – According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a skier has died from injuries sustained while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16th, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Breckenridge Ski Resort on a report that a skier collided with a tree.

At this time, the skier has only been identified as a 21-year-old male.

The identity of the skier will be withheld until the Summit County Coroner can notify next of kin.