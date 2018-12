COLORADO SPRINGS – Monday afternoon, CSPD officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to the 4900 block of Hawk Meadow Dr. on a reported robbery.

According to CSPD, three male suspects robbed the victim and his family at gunpoint in their home.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspects had already fled the area.

CSPD said the suspects made off with undisclosed items in a white sedan.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.