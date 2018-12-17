Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Driver killed in crash that knocked out power in Pueblo West

PUEBLO – Sheriff’s Office investigators believe alcohol and excessive speed are involved in a rollover crash that killed a man Sunday night in Pueblo West.

Deputies were called just after 10:00 for a car speeding away from a restaurant on Spaulding Avenue before the caller to 911 saw a cloud of smoke and the Honda Civic rolled over.

The 30-year-old driver was ejected from the car. He died at the hospital. The name of the deceased will be released after notification of next of kin.

As a result of the crash a power pole was knocked out causing live power lines hovering low over Highway 50. Police closed down the road for several hours until a utilities crew was able to clear up the problem.

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
