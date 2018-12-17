CSPD responds to report of suicidal woman, standoff ensues

COLORADO SPRINGS – Just after 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, CSPD officers responded to 1400 Meadow Peak View regarding a suicidal woman.

While en route to the scene, CSPD said officers learned the woman had brandished a firearm and was attempting to start a fire inside her apartment. When officers arrived, a standoff ensued and the apartment complex was evacuated.

CSPD said the suspect, identified as Lizette Rodriguez, was communicating via social media with family and friends during the incident. She ignored police commands to exit her apartment and continued to light fires.

Due to “emergent circumstances escalating and the potential for extreme fire hazards,” officers deployed measures forcing Rodriguez out of her apartment. Once she was outside, she complied with officer commands and was taken into custody.

CSPD said Rodriguez was taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes. They have not yet said what charges she will face.