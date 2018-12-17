Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Arrests made for quadruple shooting on Geiger Court

COLORADO SPRINGS – Homicide detectives in Colorado Springs have arrested 49-year-old Tony Lawson and 18-year-old Zachery Lawson for Friday night’s fatal shooting on Geiger Court.

Tony Lawson is charged with first degree murder.  Zachery Lawson is charged with felony menacing, which is either using a deadly weapon to threaten someone or verbally threatening someone by stating you have a weapon.

When police arrived to the scene late Friday they found three adult men and a teenager suffering from gunshot wounds in a commercial parking lot.  28-year-old Brandon Coffin of Peyton, died from his injuries and the others are in serious but stable condition.

This is an unfortunate record year for homicides in Colorado Springs with detectives investigating 35 cases as of December 17th. They’re still looking for information in 6 unsolved cases.

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
