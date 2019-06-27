Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest returns to downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, with several road closures planned for the event.
The event is free and open to the public. Those who attend are asked to park in public parking garages. Rates and operating times are available on the City of Colorado Springs website.
The closures are as follows:
- From 11:30 a.m. to Midnight: Tejon St. is closed between Pikes Peak and Kiowa.
- From 1 p.m. to Midnight: Tejon St. is closed between Kiowa and Bijou, and Kiowa St. is closed between Nevada and Cascade.
- From 1:30 p.m. to Midnight: Tejon is closed between Bijou and Platte, as well as between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave.; Pikes Peak Ave. is closed between Nevada and Cascade; Bijou is closed between Nevada and Cascade.