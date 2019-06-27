Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest

Map of road closures for 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest. (City of Colorado Springs)

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest returns to downtown Colorado Springs on Friday, with several road closures planned for the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Those who attend are asked to park in public parking garages. Rates and operating times are available on the City of Colorado Springs website.

The closures are as follows:

  • From 11:30 a.m. to Midnight:  Tejon St. is closed between Pikes Peak and Kiowa.
  • From 1 p.m. to Midnight: Tejon St. is closed between Kiowa and Bijou, and Kiowa St. is closed between Nevada and Cascade.
  • From 1:30 p.m. to Midnight: Tejon is closed between Bijou and Platte, as well as between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave.; Pikes Peak Ave. is closed between Nevada and Cascade; Bijou is closed between Nevada and Cascade.
Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest

Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest

8:30 pm
Verizon launches 5G data in Denver

Verizon launches 5G data in Denver

8:07 pm
Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home

7:30 pm
Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest
Colorado Living

Road Closures planned Friday for Hill Climb Fan Fest

Verizon launches 5G data in Denver
Covering Colorado

Verizon launches 5G data in Denver

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home
Covering Colorado

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home

Scroll to top
Skip to content