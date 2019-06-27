A-Basin announces 4th of July skiing

ARAPAHOE BASIN – Arapahoe Basin announces July 4th will be the closing day for the 2018-2019 winter season, capping off the longest ski season in the state.

The last time A-Basin was open on July 4 was in 2011, and its longest season was in 1995 when the ski area stayed open until August 10.

A-Basin says factors like higher-than-average snowfall totals and lower-than-average temperatures from March to May, including nearly seven feet of snow falling in March, let them stay open so late in the summer.

Officials at A-Basin say they love extending the season when it’s possible. “If we can offer a good experience this late in the season then we will, and we think it’s pretty amazing,” said COO Alan Henceroth.

There will be no beginner skiing available, and visitors are encouraged to carpool because it’s expected to be crowded.

The Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Adult lift tickets are $69 for a full day. No half-day tickets are available. Visitors who show a season ski pass valid anywhere in the world this season can get a lift ticket for $59.