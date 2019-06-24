Trail Ridge Road still closed after heavy snow last weekend

ESTES PARK – The National Park Service tweeted that Trail Ridge Road will remain closed Monday due to heavy snow over the weekend.

The road closed Friday as the first flakes fell over the highest-elevated continuous paved road in the United States and it remained closed through the weekend.

A recorded line said the scenic drive is closed due to “deep drifted snow and ice.” The park has not yet said when it expects the road to reopen.

Rocky Mountain National Park was one of several spots to get hammered with heavy snow over the weekend. Steamboat Resort reported as much as 2 feet of snow at the top of the resort. A spot near Cameron Pass, located just north of Trail Ridge Road, recorded 9.8 inches from the last storm.

First Alert 5 Meteorologist Sam Schreier is forecasting warmer temperatures in the higher elevations, which should help melt much of this snow.