Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

Rabbit Ears pass
Photo of Rabbit Ears pass on June 21, 2019. (Photo courtesy of CDOT)

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Colorado’s northern mountains due to a summer storm that has already brought accumulating snow to some areas.

The National Weather Service is expecting heavy snow to fall above 10,000 feet, with 4-10 inches possible. Conditions are expected to become especially treacherous from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

However, the storm is already impacting Rocky Mountain National Park, one of Colorado’s most popular summer attractions. The park has already closed Trail Ridge Road for the day as a precaution.

CDOT cameras captured snow stacking up on Rabbit Ears pass southeast of Steamboat Springs earlier Friday morning, and Steamboat Resort posted a photo showing a wintry scene on the mountain for the first day of summer.

The National Weather Service said conditions could become dangerous on I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel as well as Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
