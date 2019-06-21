Winter Weather advisory in effect for parts of Colorado’s high country

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Colorado’s northern mountains due to a summer storm that has already brought accumulating snow to some areas.

The National Weather Service is expecting heavy snow to fall above 10,000 feet, with 4-10 inches possible. Conditions are expected to become especially treacherous from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

However, the storm is already impacting Rocky Mountain National Park, one of Colorado’s most popular summer attractions. The park has already closed Trail Ridge Road for the day as a precaution.

CDOT cameras captured snow stacking up on Rabbit Ears pass southeast of Steamboat Springs earlier Friday morning, and Steamboat Resort posted a photo showing a wintry scene on the mountain for the first day of summer.

Happy Summer Solstice! We woke up to snow this morning on June 21. All Land Up Activities and Christie Peak Express lift will be closed today but come up for a ride on the Outlaw Mountain Coaster which will be open. 📸 Zerek Twede pic.twitter.com/nX498DGBJb — #SteamboatResort (@skisteamboat) June 21, 2019

The National Weather Service said conditions could become dangerous on I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel as well as Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass and Rabbit Ears Pass.