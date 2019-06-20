Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Massive lake trout caught and released by CPW biologist at Twin Lakes

CPW Lake Trout Twin Lakes
Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

LEADVILLE – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos of two 35-inch long lake trout caught by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist at Twin Lakes Wednesday.

Aquatic Biologist Michael Atwood caught and released the two trophy fish, both of which weighed 16 pounds.

While the fish are huge, both of them were more than 9 inches short of the state record for Lake Trout. According to CPW’s website, the largest lake trout caught in Colorado was 46 7/8 inches long at the Morrow Point Reservoir in Gunnison County.

Twin Lakes is located about 25 miles north of Buena Vista and is open for recreation. Anglers should also know that CPW said all Lake Trout between 22 and 34 inches in length are required to be released back to the water and the bag and possession limit for lake trout is just one fish.

According to a 2015 survey of the area by CPW, they advise fishing from a boat with downriggers in the summer using lures or deep water jigs tipped with sucker meat to catch lake trout.

Lake trout
Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
