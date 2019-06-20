Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
A-Basin announces extension until June 30

Arapahoe Basin extends ski season until June 30. (Photo cred. Arapahoe Basin/Ian Zinner)

ARAPAHOE BASIN – Due to cooler weather and snow in the forecast, Arapahoe Basin announced another extension to its ski season, until June 30.

Lifts will be open Friday to Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the rest of the month.

No beginner terrain will be available, according to the ski area’s announcement. Only intermediate/blue runs will be open this weekend and next.

Rentals are still available but lessons are not.

A-Basin says because of unpredictable weather conditions it has not yet determined if it will be open on 4th of July for skiing.

The last time A-Basin was open for skiing on 4th of July was 2011.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
