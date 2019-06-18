Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cañon City police rescue owl

Canon City owl rescue
Photo courtesy of the Canon City Police Department

CAÑON CITY – Cañon City police posted photos of an owl they rescued Tuesday morning after they said they found it cold and dehydrated.

According to police, they received a call about the bird Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Phelps Ave., which is near the intersection of Phelps and Central Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the fledgling was not injured, as the caller had feared.

Police brought the owl to the Raptor Center in Pueblo, and they said it will eventually be placed with a “foster owl mom”

CCPD said they expect the owl to be released back into the wild this fall.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
