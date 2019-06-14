Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man catches record-breaking fish in Utah

Record-setting fish caught in Utah. (Utah Division of WIldlife Resources)

FLAMING GORGE, UTAH – A Colorado man has set a new record for catch-and-release lake trout in Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says Matt Smiley of Fairplay caught his 48-inch fish at Flaming Gorge on May 4.

Utah DWR says it does not weigh catch-and-release fish so they can get back in the water faster, so there’s no record of the fish’s weight.

We have a new state record! Matt Smiley of Fairplay, Colorado, caught this record catch-and-release lake trout at Flaming Gorge on May 4. It was a whopping 48 inches long! pic.twitter.com/JqsJNnKHTI

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
