Heavy snowfalls mean huge turnaround for water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir

GUNNISON – Concerns about historically low water levels at Blue Mesa Reservoir are a thing of the past with the huge amounts of snow received in Colorado this winter and spring.

The recreational area 45 miles east of Montrose offers breathtaking views, awesome fishing opportunities, miles of trails and great hikes.

In mid-fall 2018, boaters at Blue Mesa Reservoir in Gunnison County were told to pull their vessels from the area due to low water levels. The National Park Service (NPS) said Colorado’s largest body of water was expected to reach historic lows by the end of the year.

By mid-March the reservoir was down 82 from being full. There’s a huge turnaround to report as the waters are forecast to be within 4 feet of full in a few weeks.

It is a mist lovers dream! Spillways from 3 dams are open including 350′ waterfall at Morrow Point for only the 5th time in history! (June 2, 2019 Photo: NPS/Troy Hunt)Now we’re in June as rangers have put in place several closures due to dangerous conditions:

Pine Creek Trail and Morrow Point Reservoir are closed to all public use from May 22 to approximately June 18, 2019, due to rapidly changing and potentially dangerous currents.

Gateview Road, campground and all facilities will be closed from Red Bridge north to Gateview beginning May 31, 2019. The closure will end when the threat of major flooding along the Lake Fork of the Gunnison has subsided.

Morrow Point Boat Tours are not expected to start until the end of June, 2019, due to rapidly changing and potentially dangerous currents on the reservoir. Reservations for the season can be submitted beginning June 19.

Learn more about Blue Mesa Reservoir by visiting the National Park Service site for the Curecanti National Recreation Area. www.nps.gov/cure

The park is know for very deep waters offering plenty of opportunities to catch salmon and trout. Miles of trails provide plenty of space for hiking, boating, camping, and bird watching.

