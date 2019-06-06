Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wildfire drill for three El Paso County neighborhoods

 

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management wants to give residents of three neighborhoods in West Colorado Springs and El Paso County a first-hand idea of what it’s like to evacuate for a wildfire threat.

On Saturday, June 8, residents of Crystal Hills, Crystal Park, and Upper Skyway may receive simulated emergency notifications by phone and see emergency vehicles in their neighborhood between 9 a.m. and noon.

  • Residents who signed up to participate in the exercise should follow the pre-designated evacuation route and instructions.
  • Residents not participating in the exercise may disregard this message and no further action is required.
  • Residents may see police and fire vehicles in their neighborhood between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon as a part of the exercise.
  • Residents may direct questions to the Colorado Springs Police Department’s non-emergency number at (719) 444-7000.

Those participating in the drill will evacuate to Holmes Middle School. They will receive breakfast and a briefing from emergency responders, and can attend an information fair with agencies such as the Salvation Army, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Wildfire Mitigation, The Independence Center, and the Office of Emergency Management.

