Free fishing gear given to local kids

COLORADO SPRINGS – Many local kids have new fishing gear to try out this summer, thanks to Bass Pro Shops.

The Colorado Springs store donated hundreds of new and refurbished fishing rods to the Pikes Peak Council of the Boy Scouts as part of the company’s National Donation Day.

The Boy Scouts were chosen because of their mission to get outdoors, be active, and encourage conservation.

“This contribution will go a long ways in order to free up some money in some other areas for us to really serve our community, so we’re just so very, very thankful for that,” said Scout Development Director Jeremy Snook.

Nationwide, Bass Pro Shops will donate 40,000 fishing rods. They collect them by encouraging customers to trade them in for discounts.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
