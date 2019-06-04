Plan For Peak Highway Delays/Closures

The Pikes Peak Hill Climb and construction on top of America’s Mountain will impact your access and timeline to travel the Pikes Peak Highway in the coming weeks.

First, mountain hours will be changing if you want to visit the summit. Beginning this weekend and next, all traffic to the summit will be delayed until 8:30 a.m. for tire testing. Then, June 25th through the 28th, uphill traffic will be delayed until 9 in the morning for race week. And during that same time frame, the Peak will actually be closed to everyone so that construction deliveries for the new summit complex can take place.

If you are traveling the highway during this time frame, gates to enter the highway will close at 5 p.m., the summit closes at 6 p.m., and the gates when you come back down the highway will close at 7 p.m.

Race day is June 30th, and the Pikes Peak Highway will be closed to tourists.