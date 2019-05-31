Penrose cidery gaining international attention

PENROSE – Out of nearly 200 entries from around the world, Apple Valley Cidery in Penrose won the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry competition for best fruit cider for its Black Currant cider.

Apple Valley owner Kevin Williams said the win came as a surprise. “Obviously you hope something like that will happen someday but you really don’t expect to happen,” Williams said. “You don’t really expect it to happen the first year you start entering in competition.”

The next contest the cidery plans to enter is the Denver International Beer Competition.