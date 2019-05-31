CPW will pay anglers to catch illegally introduced fish at Kenney Reservoir

RANGELY – Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced it will pay anglers to catch northern pike, which were illegally introduced at Kenney Reservoir.

From June 1 to Nov. 30, licensed anglers can earn $20 for each northern pike caught and removed from the Kenney Reservoir, the White River, and other waters from Stedman Mesa to the Utah border.

CPW says the illegal, unapproved relocation of fish from one body of water to another is an ongoing problem for management agencies, water providers, and ethical anglers statewide.

Aquatic biologists confirmed the presence of the nonnative species in the reservoir in fall 2018. CPW authorities believe the northern pike were illegally dumped into the reservoir or the White River by a “bucket biologist.” That’s a term used to describe someone that moves live fish in an effort to create a personal, unapproved fishery.

CPW’s Northwest Region senior aquatic biologist Lori Martin called said these kinds of actions will not work as intended. “Because northern pike are indiscriminate predators and consume any fish they catch, we will not throw our hands in the air and ignore the problem,” she said. “We will take action one way or another to deal with this illegal introduction because it is very harmful and the stakes are so high. This hurt existing fisheries and it certainly has negative impacts on anglers, the majority of whom are law-abiding and ethical.”

CPW says anyone caught illegally stocking fish may be fined up to $5,000 and the permanent loss of hunting and fishing privileges. Those caught may also have to pay up to hundreds of thousands of dollars to reclaim the body of water.

Kenney Reservoir is popular with anglers and recognized as an excellent channel catfish, black crappie, and common carp fishery. CPW also stocks rainbow trout annually, but due to the presence of northern pike Martin says the agency will likely have to cancel the remaining trout plants in the reservoir in 2019, and is unsure when they can resume stocking.

Anglers can bring freshly caught northern pike to the Heeney Marina during business hours to collect CPW’s harvest incentive at Green Mountain Reservoir. They can also take them to the campground host at Wolford Mountain Reservoir to collect the Colorado River Water Conservation District’s harvest incentive.

A valid fishing license must be presented at either locations.

For more information call Heeny Marina at (970)724-9441, or Wolford Campground at (970)724-1266.