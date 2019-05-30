“Share the Road” during weekend cycling event

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be prepared to “Share the Road” ahead of a major cycling event this weekend.

Starting at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, bicyclists will use state and local road systems in southern Douglas, western Elbert, and northern El Pas counties. The route includes State Highway 83 between Lake Gulch Road and El Paso County Road 105, and State Highway 86 between Walker Road, just west of Franktown, and Elbert Road.

The event will continue into mid-afternoon.

As part of CDOT’s “Whole System – Whole Safty” initiative, drivers and cyclists are encouraged to use extra caution and share the road as the number of people cycling state and local roads this spring, summer, and fall increases.

Share the Road Tips for Drivers

Give cyclists at least three feet of space when passing: Even if it requires crossing the center line, if it is safe – or risk a ticket.

Wait a few seconds: If you don’t have three feet to pass then wait until there is enough room to pass safely.

Take a brake: Reduce speed when encountering bicyclists.

Scan, then turn: Look for bicyclists before making turns and make sure the road is clear before proceeding.

Share the Road Tips for Riders

Cyclists must ride as far right as possible: And not impede traffic when passing other riders or riding two abreast.

Side-by-Side Rule: Ride no more than two abreast; move to single-file if riding two abreast impedes the flow of motorized traffic.

Ride Predictably: Scan the road, anticipate hazards, and communicate your moves to others.

Signal First: Use hand signals to alert nearby vehicles to turns or lane changes.

The Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement will monitor and assist with traffic control during Sunday’s event.