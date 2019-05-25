Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS – A one-of-a-kind event brought special visitors to a Colorado Springs brewery.

The Bearded Villains of Pikes Peak and FH Beerworks teamed up to bring in live wolves and much more to help raise money for an expansion at the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation.

The foundation rescues wolves, and provides sanctuary, rehabilitation, and environmentally natural housing for captive-born wolves and wolfdogs in need.

If you weren’t able to make it to Saturday’s event you can schedule a visit to RMWF to get up close and personal with these amazing animals.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

8:17 pm
Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree

Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree

5:54 pm
Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander

Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander

5:45 pm
Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation
Colorado Living

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Lions Club honors police with Blue Lives Matter Tree

Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs American Legion honors first Post Commander

Scroll to top
Skip to content