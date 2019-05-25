Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

COLORADO SPRINGS – A one-of-a-kind event brought special visitors to a Colorado Springs brewery.

The Bearded Villains of Pikes Peak and FH Beerworks teamed up to bring in live wolves and much more to help raise money for an expansion at the Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation.

The foundation rescues wolves, and provides sanctuary, rehabilitation, and environmentally natural housing for captive-born wolves and wolfdogs in need.

If you weren’t able to make it to Saturday’s event you can schedule a visit to RMWF to get up close and personal with these amazing animals.