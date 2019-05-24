Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS – Beginning June 1, you can register for the change to hunt on US Air Force Academy land for turkey in the fall. Only 20 randomly selected people will have this opportunity.

You’ll need to pay the non-refundable $6 application fee when you sign up on the USAFA iSportsman site.

Winners will be notified via mail in early August. They’ll have to purchase an over-the-counter fall turkey license from CPW for $24.75 (for residents), plus a $10 habitat stamp. Plus, contact the US Air Force Academy to receive mandatory hunting procedures and to schedule their hunts.

The fall season for turkey starts September 1 and wraps up October 6.

You can learn more about the types of hunts available on US Air Force Academy lands, guidelines and procedures by visiting the USAFA iSportsman site.

The Academy uses hunts to manage the population of mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and turkey.

RELATED:

Colorado Parks & Wildlife: Turkey Hunting