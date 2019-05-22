Purgatory Resort reopens for skiing this weekend

The history making continues: Purgatory opens for skiing *and* summer activities this Saturday and Sunday, 11a-5p. #aMAYzing…https://www.purgatoryresort.com/snow-report/ Posted by Purgatory Resort on Monday, May 20, 2019

DURANGO – If you’re looking to ski this weekend in Colorado, you now have several options.

Of course, Arapahoe Basin is continuing its tradition of being open well into June, but two other resorts are reopening this weekend to take advantage of our recent heavy snow.

Purgatory announced on Facebook that it is reopening this weekend, hosting both summer and winter activities on the mountain from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The resort reports that it received 10 inches of fresh snow from the latest storm. It also reports a 42-inch base.

One lift will be open and skiing will be open on the front side of the mountain, which is about 130 acres. Lift tickets will be $29 for adults, $19 for children, $22 for teenagers and $23 for those ages 65-79. Those ages 10 and under or 80 and older ski free.

Purgatory is located about 30 minutes north of Durango.

Aspen Mountain is doing something similar, opening 130 acres of terrain to skiers and snowboarders this weekend.