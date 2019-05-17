Colorado Springs ranked “most desirable” place to live

COLORADO SPRINGS – A big reason to celebrate. U.S. News named Colorado Springs the most desirable place to live for the second year in a row.

The survey ranks desirability based on a survey of where people would live if given a choice of the 125 largest metro areas in the nation. Olympic City USA shares the top spot with Honolulu, Portland, and San Francisco.

“Those of us who call Colorado Springs home have long known that this is a highly desirable place to live,” said Mayor John Suthers. “The fact that people outside the region and state have started to take note is a testament to the momentum that exists in our city today. There’s no doubt that our natural scenery plays a major role, but so does our commitment to building a city that matches that incredible scenery.“

Colorado Springs again topped other major cities including San Diego (No. 5), Seattle (No. 7), Austin (#9) and Denver (#10).

The survey also ranked Colorado Springs the third best place to live, and number 33 for best places to retire.