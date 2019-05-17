Aspen Mountain reopens for skiing and snowboarding on Memorial Day weekend

ASPEN – Aspen Mountain announced it will reopen 130 acres for skiers and snowboarders over Memorial Day weekend.

The skiing and riding opportunity is part of the resort’s way to mark the start of its summer operations (ironic, we know). Skiing and snowboarding will happen from May 25-27.

For passholders, it will cost $27 to ski or snowboard several blue and black runs on the upper portion of the mountain. It will cost $54 for adults, children 6 or older and seniors who aren’t passholders. Premier passholders and children ages 6 and younger can ski for free.

The Mountain’s Silver Queen Gondola and the Ajax Express Chairlift will operate during the brief reopening. Aspen Mountain closed for its regular season on April 21.

Of course, Aspen Mountain isn’t the only spot where you can still ski in the state. Arapahoe Basin will be open over Memorial Day weekend and will remain open into June.