Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Horticultural Society getting ready for big fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS – With planting season fast approaching now is a good time to support the Colorado Springs Horticultural Arts Society.

Members were at the Demonstration Garden Thursday getting ready for the group’s plant sale, its biggest fundraiser of the year.

They get all of their plants from Colorado growers and emphasize plants that do well in our climate, and there’s a wide variety of plants available.

“We have a whole section of sun perennials. We have some shade perennials. We have lots of columbines, we have roses, we have shrubs, we have herbs and vegetables,” said Society member Terry Webb.

The sale takes place Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, at the Demonstration Garden in Memorial Park.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

11:28 pm
Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

11:21 pm
Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

10:56 pm
Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe
News

Smart football helmet could help keep young players safe

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season
Covering Colorado

Don’t get caught off guard during disaster season

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife criss-cross area for bear calls

Scroll to top
Skip to content