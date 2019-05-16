Horticultural Society getting ready for big fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS – With planting season fast approaching now is a good time to support the Colorado Springs Horticultural Arts Society.

Members were at the Demonstration Garden Thursday getting ready for the group’s plant sale, its biggest fundraiser of the year.

They get all of their plants from Colorado growers and emphasize plants that do well in our climate, and there’s a wide variety of plants available.

“We have a whole section of sun perennials. We have some shade perennials. We have lots of columbines, we have roses, we have shrubs, we have herbs and vegetables,” said Society member Terry Webb.

The sale takes place Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm, at the Demonstration Garden in Memorial Park.