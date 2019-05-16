Black bear relocated from Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST – Things have calmed down in Pueblo West after a suspicious character caused a ruckus in the District Thursday morning.

Video shows the bear walking through a residential area until emergency crews were able to track it down.

Schools in the area were warned about the bear, but it didn’t hurt anyone. It was eventually tranquilized and released back into the wild.

One woman says it was unusual to see a bear so close to her home.

“I went out the back porch and looked and I saw this black image and then it registered that it was a bear,” said Brooke Jones. “You know not something you see in your backyard every day and so I pulled the dog inside you know just trying to protect me and my family.”

Animal experts say if you see a bear you should keep away, stay safe, and call 911.

Then, if you’re able to do it safely, send us a picture or video of it.