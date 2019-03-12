Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wearin ‘O The Green This Weekend

Time to break out the green and gold, because everybody is Irish this weekend, and even more so at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16.

Thousands expected to line the streets of Tejon for one of the most popular community events in the city every year. Floats, bands, dancers, you name it, will be a part of the festivities again this year, and that’s just the parade part. The fun actually kicks off at 9 Saturday morning with a 50-K bike run, followed by a 5-K ride and a fun run. The parade actually starts at noon at St. Vrain St. and heads south along Tejon to Vermijo St.

News5 will be well represented once again, with lots of the faces you know, and maybe don’t know joining in on the fun, jumping on the News5 parade float to meet and greet the throng that turn out every year.

Organizer Kaleigh McDonnell told us ”You’ll see all kinds of green, from dogs painted green, to humans painted green. We’ll have it all out there. They go all out and they have it all lit up.”

And this year’s Grand Marshal is Jay Cimino from Phil Long Ford, who has been an outstanding member of the business community of Colorado Springs and all of Southern Colorado for decades, and whose generosity has help so many fine causes. In fact, he is being honored for his tireless work with our local veterans.

So come on down and have some fun, we’ll see you there.

 

Rob Quirk

Rob Quirk

News5 Evening News Anchor
More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

8:32 pm
Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

8:31 pm
Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

8:02 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday, March 13

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies
Covering Colorado

Study finds Colorado companies relaxing marijuana testing policies

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration
Covering Colorado

Colorado challenges US withholding of funds over immigration

Scroll to top
Skip to content