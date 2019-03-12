Wearin ‘O The Green This Weekend

Time to break out the green and gold, because everybody is Irish this weekend, and even more so at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, March 16.

Thousands expected to line the streets of Tejon for one of the most popular community events in the city every year. Floats, bands, dancers, you name it, will be a part of the festivities again this year, and that’s just the parade part. The fun actually kicks off at 9 Saturday morning with a 50-K bike run, followed by a 5-K ride and a fun run. The parade actually starts at noon at St. Vrain St. and heads south along Tejon to Vermijo St.

News5 will be well represented once again, with lots of the faces you know, and maybe don’t know joining in on the fun, jumping on the News5 parade float to meet and greet the throng that turn out every year.

Organizer Kaleigh McDonnell told us ”You’ll see all kinds of green, from dogs painted green, to humans painted green. We’ll have it all out there. They go all out and they have it all lit up.”

And this year’s Grand Marshal is Jay Cimino from Phil Long Ford, who has been an outstanding member of the business community of Colorado Springs and all of Southern Colorado for decades, and whose generosity has help so many fine causes. In fact, he is being honored for his tireless work with our local veterans.

So come on down and have some fun, we’ll see you there.