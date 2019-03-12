Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Firefighters rescue moose stuck in window well in Keystone

Photo courtesy of Summit County Fire and EMS

DILLON – Summit County firefighters and CPW officers had to devise a pulley system to haul out an 800 to 1,000-pound moose that was stuck in a five-foot window well early Sunday morning.

Firefighters and Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked together to get the big guy out of the hole. The moose was tranquilized by CPW, and firefighters pulled him out. He was then placed in the driveway, where firefighters posed for a picture with the massive animal.

Keystone moose rescue
Photo courtesy of Summit County Fire and EMS

Summit County Fire & EMS said the moose didn’t even break the window during the struggle or during the course of the rescue.

Authorities said the moose wasn’t hurt in the rescue, and no firefighters were hurt either. CPW gave him a counteractive agent to wake him back up and he walked away from the scene.

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
