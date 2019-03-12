CSPD and shelters prepare to help homeless ahead of storm

COLORADO SPRINGS- Cold temperatures and blizzard like conditions expected on Wednesday could mean trouble for Colorado Springs’ homeless population.

For the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homeless Outreach Team, the work began Tuesday as they began asking people if they had a place to stay, urging them to go to the city’s homeless shelters.

Lieutenant Michael Lux says they can encourage everyone to go, but it’s ultimately up to them if they go- officers can’t force people to stay in the shelters.

‘It’s never easy to walk away I mean if it’s really cold and someone is absolutely adamant and they’re in the right frame of mind and they say no- sure it’s going to be difficult but we have to do that, ‘ said Lux.

Additionally, Colorado Springs’ homeless shelters are preparing for the storm- even looking at additional staffing.

‘It is possible that we will have to bring in more staff and if we do, no matter the case, we will be ready,’ said Travis Williams.

CSPD estimates that about 100 beds are still available for people in the shelters.

Officers are asking if anyone sees someone they believe needs help, to give CSPD a call and they can check on them.