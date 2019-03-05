Colorado ski areas boast impressive snow totals following strong storm

SUMMIT COUNTY – Last weekend’s strong snowstorm brought feet of snow to Colorado’s ski areas and resorts, burying locations in different regions.

Breckenridge was the biggest winner, the resort measured a 45-inch total from the weekend. It got so deep that the town had to cancel its annual Fat Tuesday celebration due to the heavy snow.

Other skiers and boarders in Summit County had to also break out their snorkels while out on the slopes. Copper Mountain and Keystone also boasted totals of 42 inches and 35 inches respectively.