Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan to headline Buena Vista’s Seven Peaks Festival

BUENA VISTA – Live Nation Entertainment announced Monday that county stars Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan will headline the Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista over Labor Day weekend.

The festival will celebrate its second year in 2019 by inviting numerous country artists to the Collegiate Peaks region of Colorado.

Bentley and Bryan will be joined by headlining acts Maren Morris and Jon Pardi. Other artists set to perform at the festival include Mitchell Tenpenny, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hurd, Steep Canyon Rangers, The War, Treaty, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack. Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Deana Carter and Bentley’s own Hot Country Knights will play the festival’s “Hot Country Night” on Friday.

Live Nation said more acts could be announced.

Passes for the three-day festival will go on sale March 15. The festival also allows concertgoers to camp out near the grounds and even offers activities like off-roading or whitewater rafting.

