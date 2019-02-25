Shorter school weeks for Canon City students?

CANON CITY – The number of school days for students in Canon City could be cut.

The goal: to attract teachers with a shorter school week.

If the proposal is passed by the school board it would go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year. It would combine and alternate a five and a four-day school week.

For a five-day week students would leave a little earlier on Friday and during the following week students would have Friday off.

On Monday night public comment was taken on this proposal.

During a presentation of the new calendar Superintendent George Welsh said, ‘”I can validate five strong educators in this district who have communicated to me in various ways…”Mr. Welsh I was looking for another job.”‘

As more districts are moving to a four-day school week Canon City is proposing something similar as it believes it’s at a competitive disadvantage – struggling to find quality teachers and retain them.

Welsh said, “What’s attractive to a teacher on this? One is that twice a month they get a three-day weekend.”

Additionally, they’d get two Fridays a month for professional development.

Shannon Daly, a teacher at Canon City Middle School, said, “I believe this new calendar model balances what is right for students with the ability to attract and retain high quality teachers who share the vision of caring about our kids.”

However, others in the community aren’t so sure.

Michelle Cook said, “To give any of these students a calendar like the one proposed is kind of confusing and number one does not give them consistency they need to do their best learning.”

A parent at the meeting said, “It would create work conflicts not only on the no school Friday, but also on the early dismissal Friday.”

Welsh said the current calendar includes 167 schools days. The new one would include 161 days.

The school board will make a decision at it’s March 11th meeting. It will take questions or comments about this proposal until March 10th.