Colorado ranks among best states for online dating

Around 30 percent of internet users aged 18-29 currently use dating apps, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s easy to find “the one.”

In fact a recent survey shows geography plays a big role in being lucky in love, and Colorado ranks high on the list of best states for online dating.

Colorado ranks third in the second annual Best and Worst States for Online Dating report, and Coloradans favor Hinge over other dating apps.

Colorado also ranks first in the survey’s demographics. Of residents 18 and over, it has 100.02 males for every 100 females. That’s the closest gender balance of any state, and it’s also one of only five states with more males than females.

The survey comes from All Home Connections, an AT&T authorized retailer.

Best States for Online Dating:



New Hampshire

Minnesota

Colorado

Massachusetts

Washington

Worst States for Online Dating

