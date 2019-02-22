Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Air Force Academy will welcome visitors in early march for the grand opening of the Academy’s planetarium.

The event kicks off on Saturday, March 2, with a show from special science guest Steve Spangler at Arnold Hall from 3-4 p.m. That’s followed by an open house at the planetarium from 4-5 p.m.

Spangler’s shows are hands-on, and fun for the entire family. He is a regular guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and may be best known for showing millions how to turn a soda bottle and a roll of Mentos into an erupting geyser.

There is no charge to attend the show, but tickets are required. Call (719)333-4496 to make a reservation, and pick up tickets between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Arnold Hall ticket office. You can also pick up tickets at Will Call by 2 p.m. the day of the show.

Attendees must park at the Cadet Field House, then take a shuttle bus to Arnold Hall for the show.

More information on this and other future shows is available at the Academy Planetarium’s website.