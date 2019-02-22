Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Air Force Academy will welcome visitors in early march for the grand opening of the Academy’s planetarium.

The event kicks off on Saturday, March 2, with a show from special science guest Steve Spangler at Arnold Hall from 3-4 p.m. That’s followed by an open house at the planetarium from 4-5 p.m.

Spangler’s shows are hands-on, and fun for the entire family. He is a regular guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and may be best known for showing millions how to turn a soda bottle and a roll of Mentos into an erupting geyser.

There is no charge to attend the show, but tickets are required. Call (719)333-4496 to make a reservation, and pick up tickets between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Arnold Hall ticket office. You can also pick up tickets at Will Call by 2 p.m. the day of the show.

Attendees must park at the Cadet Field House, then take a shuttle bus to Arnold Hall for the show.

More information on this and other future shows is available at the Academy Planetarium’s website.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening

Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening

4:34 pm
Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

3:03 pm
Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges

Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges

2:52 pm
Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening
Colorado Living

Air Force Academy welcomes public for planetarium opening

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Woodland Park Police confirm search of Midway Landfill starts Tuesday

Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges
Covering Colorado

Hearing set for Air Force Cadet on sex assault, child porn charges

Scroll to top
Skip to content