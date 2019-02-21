Forestry Service to continue slash pile burning operations

CONIFER – The South Platte Ranger District says it plans to continue slash burning operations on National Forest System lands in Douglas, Jefferson, and Park Counties.

The Forestry Service says those operations will only take place when weather and fuel conditions help ensure the fire will burn within the service’s guidelines, and surrounding communities are not likely to see substantial impacts from smoke.

When burning does take place, the Forestry Service says it may go on for time periods from several days to weeks.

New areas slated for burn projects are:

Bear Creek and Bear Mountain, prescribed fire projects in Douglas County

Buffalo Creek, Colorado Trail, Dell, Gun Barrel, Little Morrison, Long Scraggy, Night Hawk, Osprey, Ouzel and Scraggy Springs projects in Jefferson County

Payne Gulch prescribed fire project in Park County

The projects are a continuation of several hazardous fuels management projects intended to improve forest health and public safety, and to minimize risk to firefighters. Burning projects began in January 2017 and will continue through the springs, with an estimated 36,000 slash piles ready to be burned.

The Forestry Service warns smoke may linger in the air after slash pile fires are ignited, and could be visible in surrounding locations.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment has advice for dealing with wood smoke.

