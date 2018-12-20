Amtrak adds double decker sightseer car to the Winter Park Express

FRASER – Winter Park announced Thursday that the Winter Park Express will feature a Superliner® Sightseer Lounge Car on trips this ski season.

The car has windows that begin at the floor and wrap to the ceiling, which will allow for passengers to take in some stunning Colorado views on their way to the ski resort.

Winter Park also announced that it will provide snacks and beverages to passengers on the return trip to Denver in the evening.

The train’s first trip will happen on Friday, Jan. 4, and tickets start at $29 each way for adults. The train will offer several other Friday trips, but it will run every Saturday and Sunday through March 31.

The Friday trips will be offered on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 and on March 1 and March 8. The train leaves Union Station in Denver at 7 a.m. and it arrives at the resort at 9 a.m. It leaves Winter Park at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 6:40 p.m.

Click here for more ticket information.