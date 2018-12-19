Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday

DILLON – Ice Castles announced Wednesday that its attraction in Dillon will open to the public Friday, which is about a week earlier than normal.

It’s the second straight year the attraction has been in Dillon. The “castle” features ice carved tunnels, fountains, slides with LED lights inside that change to music at night.

“We are excited to able to open before Christmas this season,” said Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis in a news release. “Kids will get out of school for the winter break and families will be spending time together. Ice Castles gives people one more way to make incredible winter memories over the holidays.”

It’s taken five weeks to get this castle ready. The company said the total complex is made up of about 25 million pounds of ice.

Tickets vary in price on weekends and weekdays. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week. For more information about tickets, click here.

The company that builds the attractions is based in Utah. There are six total locations in North America. The other castles are located in the following places: