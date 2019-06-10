Democrats to hold first hearing on Mueller report

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The House Judiciary Committee holds its first hearing Monday on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election meddling.

“We’re going to get to the truth and we’re going to demonstrate that this President must be accountable for his own conduct,” said Democratic Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island.

Mueller found evidence the president tried to obstruct his investigation, but Justice Department rules prevented him from indicting Mr. Trump.

Sixty Democrats and one Republican are ready to impeach President Trump.

On Tuesday, the House will vote whether to hold Former White House Counsel Don McGahn and Attorney General William Barr in contempt for not complying with subpoenas to testify before Congress.

