Colorado state treasurer’s wife appointed to vacant CO House seat

Mary Young
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) – A school psychologist and wife of Colorado’s state treasurer will take the place of a state lawmaker who resigned last month.

The Greeley Tribune reports that a Democratic vacancy committee selected Mary Young to replace Rochelle Galindo to represent Weld County’s House District 50 Sunday.

Treasurer Dave Young was on the committee but didn’t vote.

Mary Young has focused on mental health and school safety and said she would reach out to the leader of the Legislature’s school safety committee.

She said she thought the county’s oil and gas industry would remain viable following the overhaul of regulations.

Galindo had faced a recall for backing the overhaul. Police investigated a sexual assault allegation against her but she was only cited with providing alcohol to someone under 21. She said she resigned because of false allegations.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

