Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy

 

DENVER – Governor Polis signed seven bills into law Thursday, all focused on renewable energy.

The Governor also unveiled his roadmap and says his goal is for Colorado to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2040.

Polis revealed his goals for the future at a community solar farm in Arvada. They include, in part, growing green jobs and saving consumers money, more zero-emissions vehicles and community options, and a “just and equitable transition” for all Coloradans.

“We want to empower Coloradans with more choices on how they get to work and how they get to recreate and the places they love and that will accomplish savings for consumers and as well as cleaner air for all of us to breathe,” Polis said.

The governor said he’d like to see 940,000 zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2030, as well as building 33 fast-charging stations along major highways.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy

Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy

4:50 pm
Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman

Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman

4:19 pm
Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

3:45 pm
Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy
Capitol Watch

Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy

Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman
Covering Colorado

Wildlife officers kill bear believed to have attacked woman

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Man accused of killing man, woman and 11-year-old girl married to victim’s mother

Scroll to top
Skip to content