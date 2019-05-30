Polis signs seven bills focused on renewable energy

DENVER – Governor Polis signed seven bills into law Thursday, all focused on renewable energy.

The Governor also unveiled his roadmap and says his goal is for Colorado to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2040.

Polis revealed his goals for the future at a community solar farm in Arvada. They include, in part, growing green jobs and saving consumers money, more zero-emissions vehicles and community options, and a “just and equitable transition” for all Coloradans.

“We want to empower Coloradans with more choices on how they get to work and how they get to recreate and the places they love and that will accomplish savings for consumers and as well as cleaner air for all of us to breathe,” Polis said.

The governor said he’d like to see 940,000 zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2030, as well as building 33 fast-charging stations along major highways.