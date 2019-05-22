Presidential hopeful Hickenlooper lays out plan for gun control

DENVER – Former Colorado Governor and Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper unveiled his plan today to address gun violence in the US.

The proposal includes raising the age to purchase all firearms to 21 years of age, universal background checks, a standard for gun licensing, limits on magazine capacities, and banning “weapons of war”.

In his announcement, Hickenlooper touts changes in Colorado’s gun laws in the wake of the 2012 mass shooting inside the Cinemark Theater in Aurora that claimed 13 lives and wounded 70 more. The shooter, James Holmes, was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, a pump action shotgun and a Glock semi-automatic pistol.

During his tenure as Governor, the Colorado General Assembly approved of prohibiting the sale, transfer, or possession of a “large-capacity magazine” capable of holding more than 15 rounds of ammunition. State law was also changed to require background checks for private and online gun sales.

Here are the details of Hickenlooper’s proposal: