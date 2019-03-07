Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Resolution sparked by Rep. Omar’s comments awaiting vote in House

Rep. Ilhan Omar
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Michigan)

WASHINGTON – Democrats in the House of Representatives are postponing a vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry as the Hispanic Caucus seeks language including Latinos. A vote could take place as soon as this afternoon.

The issue is bringing heated debate in the nation’s capitol on how to respond to comments by Michigan Representative Ilhan Omar. Some view her comments about Jewish people having dual loyalties as anti-Semitic, while others are coming to her defense saying critics are being Islamophobic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Omar did not realize her comments would appear anti-Semitic as she criticized Israel. Rep. Omar is a Somali-American who is only one of two Muslim women serving in the US House of Representatives.

The resolution brought to a rush vote today includes a broad rejection of discrimination and other racism.

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
