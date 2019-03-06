Colorado legislature passes half way mark

COLORADO- The Colorado legislature is passing the half way mark for this legislative session, and there’s still plenty of bills making their way through the house and the senate.

Among the bills making it to Governor Jared Polis’ desk- a bill to give Colorado’s electoral votes to the National Popular Vote.

‘We have a lot of work to do,’ said Senate President Leroy Garcia, ‘I know that we’ll have many late nights, and I anticipate that we’ll have several weekends in there.’

Some of the Senate’s top priority bills introduced at the beginning of the station are still in the early stages of the legislative process.

A bill to expand a medication assisted treatment program currently in Pueblo and Routt counties is on its way to the Senate appropriations committee.

Additionally, some of the legislature’s bills catching a lot of attention are making progress.

For example, the ‘Red Flag Bill’, which would allow a judge to issue an extreme risk protection order to an at-risk individual just passed the house earlier this week.