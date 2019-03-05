Lawmakers introduce bill to repeal death penalty

COLORADO- State lawmakers are taking another look at repealing the death penalty in Colorado.

Similar legislation has come up over the years, but with a Democratic majority- this may be the year it makes it to the Governor’s desk.

If it does, Governor Jared Polis has indicated he will sign it.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the bill’s sponsors echoed the concerns of still having the law in the books in Colorado.

‘I believe that life in prison, with no chance of getting out is punishment enough,’ said Senator Angela Williams (D- Denver), the bills main sponsor.

The bill already has bipartisan support, with Republican Senator Kevin Priola putting his name as a sponsor for the bill.

However, the legislation is also getting opposition within the majority party.

Sen. Rhonda Fields (D-Aurora) is against the bill.

Fields lost her son and his fiancee in 2005, the two men who shot and killed them are among the three inmates currently on death row.

For Fields, she believes the legislation is being rushed and victims are not being considered in the process.

Another argument for the bill, is the cost it takes to put on a death penalty trial- lawmakers say the price tag is around $3.5 million.

An argument, Fields isn’t so sure about.

‘I don’t know what cost you can put on justice,’ said Fields,’but it would be interesting to see if there is any cost savings because of it, I don’t think so.’