Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot

COLORADO- As the National Popular Vote bill approved by the Colorado House and Senate awaits Governor Jared Polis’ signature, a couple of Colorado politicians are already hoping to reverse it.

Monument Mayor Don Wilson and Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese are asking the Secretary of State’s office to petition a question onto the November 2020 ballot.

‘This is not a partisan issue, this is truly a people of Colorado issue and we really just want to give them a voice,’ said Pugliese.

The bill would need to become law in order the ballot initiative to be considered.

‘I think our votes would be very much diluted with everybody else’s,’ said Monument Mayor Don Wilson, who’s asking for this initiative alongside Pugliese.

Wilson says a number of his constituents expressed concern over the bill, which served as a primary motivator to get the question onto the ballot.

‘I think the first day we filed it I was getting emails asking me, you know where do I sign?’ said Wilson.

