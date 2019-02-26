House approves bill to improve renter’s rights

DENVER – A bill that would improve renter’s rights if their home becomes inhabitable or otherwise unfit for living passed in the House Tuesday.

“I believe that having a safe and affordable place to live is a cornerstone to self-sufficiency,” Rep. Dominique Jackson said. “This is real life. When Coloradans are paying market rents, they deserve to live in a safe and habitable place. This is a very fair, and very necessary bill.”

Under HB19-1170, tenants can notify landlords of uninhabitable living conditions through a written notice, including electronic means. The landlord will then have 24-72 hours to address the complaint.

If the issue continues, the tenant has a right to withhold an estimated cost of the repairs from their rent payment and they have the right to break a lease if the condition persists.

The bill passed on a final reading with a vote of 40-23 and now heads to the Senate.

Last week, the House passed HB19-1106 to put in place commonsense limits on the application fees renters face.